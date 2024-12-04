Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Runway Growth Finance worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 469,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 104,822 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 640.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

