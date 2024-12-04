Townsquare Capital LLC Has $577,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 32.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Nomura Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NMR opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.62.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

