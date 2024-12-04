Townsquare Capital LLC Has $596,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.62% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 513,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 347,359 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 283,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 181,259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,578 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $37.47.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.