Townsquare Capital LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,234,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 218,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,081,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,437,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after buying an additional 204,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

