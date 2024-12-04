Townsquare Capital LLC Has $617,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Best Buy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 103.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.