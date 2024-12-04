Townsquare Capital LLC Has $637,000 Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66.

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

