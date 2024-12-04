Townsquare Capital LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 323,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.59 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

