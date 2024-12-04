Townsquare Capital LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.