Townsquare Capital LLC Has $759,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $611.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $476.17 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $584.36 and its 200-day moving average is $559.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.