Townsquare Capital LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth about $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UOCT stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

