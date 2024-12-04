Townsquare Capital LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Allstate by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALL opened at $203.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $209.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

