Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

View Our Latest Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.