Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 103.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $139,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 44.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after purchasing an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,770,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.