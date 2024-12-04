Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

