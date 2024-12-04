Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $244.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.