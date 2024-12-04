Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.52 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $49,558.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,399.22. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,197 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

