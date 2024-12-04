Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,285,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 117,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

