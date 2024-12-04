Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,460,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,064,000 after buying an additional 73,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $178.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $93.83 and a 1 year high of $188.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

