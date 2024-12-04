Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,153 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 43,386 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

