Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $978,047,000 after acquiring an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after buying an additional 273,588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $225.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.60 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

