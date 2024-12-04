Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 63,460 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 71.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

