Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 26.6% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

