Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,611,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 233.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 90,869 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

