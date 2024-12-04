Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,695,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

