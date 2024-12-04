Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,134 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after buying an additional 1,522,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,084,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after purchasing an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

