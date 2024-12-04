Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstService alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $171.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $197.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.