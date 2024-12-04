Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 24,219 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Holley by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Holley by 31.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holley by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter worth $42,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

