Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,971,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,751,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

