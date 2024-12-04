Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 44,205 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,205 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

