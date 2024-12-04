Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 7,106 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 65.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.