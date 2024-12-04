Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 783 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Timken by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Timken by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,606.15. The trade was a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

