Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $638,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $622,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFIV stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

