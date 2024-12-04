Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $638,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIVFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $622,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFIV stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.