UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in UniFirst by 1,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $199.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.55. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $113,337.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,075. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total value of $1,814,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $2,546,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

