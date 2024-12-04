VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 4.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total transaction of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

