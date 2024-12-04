Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.24 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

