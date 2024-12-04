West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $141,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth approximately $42,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $1,862,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 138,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.56 and a 1-year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.22%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

