Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This represents a 42.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WAL opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.40 million. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

