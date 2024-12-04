Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 183.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $136.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $615.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.