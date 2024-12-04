Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,380,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 94.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Woodward Trading Up 1.6 %

WWD opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.98. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,799,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,864.89. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 47,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,604 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

