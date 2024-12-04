Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.