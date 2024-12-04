Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.38.

Zscaler stock opened at $198.64 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 4.0% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

