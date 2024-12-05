10,308 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 875.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of BATS:DJUL opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

