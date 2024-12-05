12,687 Shares in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,687 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 163,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 168.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in First Busey by 211.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the third quarter worth $540,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several research firms have commented on BUSE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

