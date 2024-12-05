1,410 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

