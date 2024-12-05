17,282 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM) Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter worth $137,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the third quarter worth about $349,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JULM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $31.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24.

