18,931 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

