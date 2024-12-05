2,224 Shares in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,391 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $146,068.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,579,670.24. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,068,492.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,995,025.30. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,054 shares of company stock valued at $18,507,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $128.68 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.