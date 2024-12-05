Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ABLLL opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

