Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 223.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $354.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

