Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Addentax Group Stock Performance
ATXG opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Addentax Group has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
About Addentax Group
