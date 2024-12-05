ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in November

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 522,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $13.27 on Thursday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

